US Bancorp DE Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,921 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,070,928 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $413,394,000 after purchasing an additional 738,220 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,091,006 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $244,867,000 after purchasing an additional 446,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,711,173 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $77,917,000 after purchasing an additional 238,885 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 6,458,680 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $83,252,000 after purchasing an additional 510,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,213,241 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $72,136,000 after purchasing an additional 211,274 shares during the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. 468,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,554,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

