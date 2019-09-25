US Bancorp DE Has $1.06 Million Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 312.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,971,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615,102 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 5.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,332,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,266,000 after purchasing an additional 628,041 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 63.4% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,177,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,360 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 15.3% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,919,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 52.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,843,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 177,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,731,513. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83. Centurylink Inc has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is 84.03%.

CTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 target price on Centurylink and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Guggenheim set a $10.00 price target on Centurylink and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centurylink in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.59.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

