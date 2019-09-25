US Bancorp DE Invests $1.24 Million in Wrap Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WRTC)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WRTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.67% of Wrap Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 294.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 20.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Wrap Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Wrap Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,407. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. Wrap Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

In other Wrap Technologies news, Director Patrick Kinsella purchased 26,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $103,050.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $136,999 in the last 90 days.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

