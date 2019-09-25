US Bancorp DE Sells 3,778 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NCR during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in NCR by 998.9% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NCR during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NCR during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in NCR by 303.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCR traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,468. NCR Co. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.45.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. NCR had a return on equity of 86.80% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCR. ValuEngine raised NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark set a $40.00 target price on NCR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on NCR from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised NCR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

In other news, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 16,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $512,044.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,988.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ncr Holdco L.P. Blackstone sold 9,129,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $299,006,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,175,687 shares of company stock valued at $300,453,197 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

