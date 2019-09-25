US Bancorp DE Sells 449 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 815,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,320,000 after purchasing an additional 26,747 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 494,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 204.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 238,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 159,998 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIL. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.66.

Shares of GIL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,717. Gildan Activewear Inc has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

