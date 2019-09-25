Vale (NYSE:VALE) Given “Neutral” Rating at Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VALE. BNP Paribas raised Vale from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on Vale and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vale from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vale from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vale currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.37.

VALE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.19. 177,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,853,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Vale has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $16.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.34). Vale had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vale will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 45.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,881,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vale by 1,751.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,322,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,178,000 after purchasing an additional 34,361,002 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,295,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,003,000 after purchasing an additional 876,702 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Vale by 72.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,183,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630,100 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Vale by 145.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,602,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443,564 shares during the period. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

