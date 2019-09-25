Valener Inc (TSE:VNR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Valener Inc (TSE:VNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of TSE VNR traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$25.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,796. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Valener has a 1-year low of C$18.10 and a 1-year high of C$27.60.

Get Valener alerts:

Valener (TSE:VNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.35 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Valener will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Valener

Valener Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the natural gas business in Canada and the United States. Its Energy Distribution segment engages in the natural gas distribution activities in Quebec and Vermont, as well as electricity distribution activities in Vermont to 205,000 customers through a pipeline network of approximately 11,000 kilometers in Quebec, as well as 50,000 customers in residential, commercial, and industrial markets through a network of 1,500 kilometers.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Valener Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valener and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.