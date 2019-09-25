Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 579,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $73,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 64.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 26,331 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 359.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,134 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth about $2,679,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,576.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMI traded up $3.18 on Wednesday, hitting $138.47. 38,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,971. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.65 and a 200 day moving average of $129.52. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $146.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.14). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $700.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on VMI. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total transaction of $97,034.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark C. Jaksich sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $1,028,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,214.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

