Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Declares $0.33 — Dividend

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.3273 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.91. 2,482,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,455. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $52.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

