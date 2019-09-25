Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Declares — Dividend of $0.28

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2754 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.02. The stock had a trading volume of 15,322,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,701,752. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $43.97.

