Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.423 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 18.3% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ:VNQI traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $58.28. 6,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,793. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $51.16 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.48.

