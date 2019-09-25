Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 80,306 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,797,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $694,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,753,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 514.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 82,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of SLF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.38. 201,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,430. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.90. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $45.01.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.401 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

