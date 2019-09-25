Vanguard Group Inc. Has $673.46 Million Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,596,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 39,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.02% of Haemonetics worth $673,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Haemonetics to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $195,110.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 5,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $609,924.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,680 shares of company stock worth $8,099,888. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAE traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $127.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,469. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.16.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

