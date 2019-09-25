Vanguard Group Inc. Has $703.47 Million Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,356,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.91% of Sensata Technologies worth $703,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,530,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $384,040,000 after buying an additional 95,353 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,323,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $284,704,000 after buying an additional 331,366 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,595,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,870,000 after buying an additional 41,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,542,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,111,000 after buying an additional 52,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,424,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,822,000 after buying an additional 217,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ST traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.09. The company had a trading volume of 530,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,033. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.31. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $52.33.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.90 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 16.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Chawla sold 9,006 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $470,293.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 2,666 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $119,196.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,572 shares of company stock worth $3,179,321 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ST shares. Longbow Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.84 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $53.00 target price on Sensata Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.68.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.