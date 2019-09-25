Vanguard Group Inc. Has $724.86 Million Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,558,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.22% of Hubbell worth $724,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 394,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,467,000 after purchasing an additional 46,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gabelli initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 price objective on Hubbell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.77 per share, with a total value of $62,885.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,085.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 2,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total value of $254,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HUBB stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.41. 91,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.47. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $137.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.08.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.03%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

