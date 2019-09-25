Vanguard Group Inc. Has $748.69 Million Stock Position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,385,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.03% of Guidewire Software worth $748,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 153,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,853,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 76.4% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.1% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,191,000 after purchasing an additional 431,969 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWRE. Stifel Nicolaus set a $100.00 price objective on Guidewire Software and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.86.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $445,578.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,792.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $299,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $335,909.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,521 shares of company stock worth $8,944,323 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

GWRE traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $107.40. 227,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,295. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52 week low of $73.82 and a 52 week high of $113.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 170.47, a P/E/G ratio of 57.61 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.41.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.29. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $207.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

