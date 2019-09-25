Vanguard Group Inc. Has $768.11 Million Stock Position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,652,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.52% of Davita worth $768,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Davita by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,876,000 after buying an additional 98,538 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Davita by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 13,561 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Davita by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Davita by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Davita during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Davita from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Davita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Davita in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, William Blair lowered Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Davita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.31.

NYSE DVA traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.16. 74,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.63. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59. Davita Inc has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $79.11.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 1.21%. Davita’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

