Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,897,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Commerce Bancshares worth $650,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,242,000 after acquiring an additional 122,991 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 358,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 87,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ CBSH traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.33. 16,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,850. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day moving average is $59.02. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $68.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

CBSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.74.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $127,631.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Burik sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $195,072.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Read More: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.