Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,792 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $47,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,908,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,262 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,696,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,044,000 after acquiring an additional 899,117 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,451,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,089,000 after acquiring an additional 156,241 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,122,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,295,000 after acquiring an additional 126,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,379,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,681,000 after acquiring an additional 85,478 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $92.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,678,817. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $71.08 and a twelve month high of $94.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.65.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.744 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

