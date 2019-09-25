Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,618,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,556 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $435,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $273.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,854. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $214.83 and a 12 month high of $277.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.61.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

