Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Purchased by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,590 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Varian Medical Systems worth $23,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,897,000 after acquiring an additional 49,115 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 48.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 24,799 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 31.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 11.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 4,724.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 316,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,784,000 after acquiring an additional 309,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 12,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $1,710,541.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,368.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $171,383.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,077.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,063 shares of company stock worth $9,579,096. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VAR stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.13. The company had a trading volume of 224,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,140. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.84 and its 200 day moving average is $127.81. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $142.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $825.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

