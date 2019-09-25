Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VECO. Northland Securities set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.94 million, a PE ratio of -302.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $97.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.43 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 44.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. Veeco Instruments’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 17.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 11.2% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 11.2% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 11.2% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeco Instruments (VECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.