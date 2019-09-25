Veil (VEIL) Price Reaches $0.0747 on Major Exchanges

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 25th. Veil has a total market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $67,761.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can now be bought for $0.0747 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network. In the last week, Veil has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00187084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.55 or 0.01012094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00020247 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00085998 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil’s total supply is 48,057,739 coins and its circulating supply is 45,415,910 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil.

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VINEX Network and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.