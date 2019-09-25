Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Vereit has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Vereit has a payout ratio of 80.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Vereit to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.9%.

Shares of VER stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. 22,397,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,860,179. Vereit has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Vereit had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $312.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Vereit’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vereit will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

VER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vereit from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vereit from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vereit from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vereit from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

In other Vereit news, insider Thomas W. Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,427.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

