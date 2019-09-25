Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,510,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000,996 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $807,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 112.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 43.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 44.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.76. 32,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,427. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $164.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 46,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $7,251,943.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,458,744.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $324,687.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,060,334.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,818,085. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.40.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

