Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) Shares Bought by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,877 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Viacom worth $14,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viacom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,525,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Viacom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,179,000 after purchasing an additional 215,824 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Viacom by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,039 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Viacom by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,035,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,880,000 after purchasing an additional 90,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Viacom by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,738,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,401,000 after purchasing an additional 77,473 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viacom in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Macquarie lowered shares of Viacom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Viacom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

NASDAQ:VIAB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.71. The stock had a trading volume of 142,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,764,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.61. Viacom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Viacom had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.71%. Viacom’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

