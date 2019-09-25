Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 69,329 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,693,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,329 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $49,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIAV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 315.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,952,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,256 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 9,777.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,347,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,531 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 38.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,442,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,200 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 52.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,246,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,113 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 25.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,271,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,484,000 after acquiring an additional 666,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $45,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at $388,777.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $102,906.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,223 shares of company stock valued at $199,285. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.56. 801,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,442. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $15.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $16.00 target price on Viavi Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

