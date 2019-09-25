Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $52.97 Million Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,749 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of LPL Financial worth $52,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter worth about $938,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 229,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,753,000 after buying an additional 10,366 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 173.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 14.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 576,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,012,000 after buying an additional 73,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 610.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. ValuEngine upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on LPL Financial from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.47. 7,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,120. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $89.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.67, for a total value of $958,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,399.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $358,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,665.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,526 shares of company stock worth $9,234,790 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.