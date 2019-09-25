Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,331 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 140,858 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Zendesk worth $60,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 29.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Cypress Funds LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 35.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Funds LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,715,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 50.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Zendesk by 198.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 350,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,761,000 after buying an additional 232,866 shares during the period. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $1,000,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

ZEN stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.99. 59,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Zendesk Inc has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $94.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.29. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $194.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.47 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 23.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $98.00 price target on shares of Zendesk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.09.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $3,748,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,377,934 shares in the company, valued at $103,289,932.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Norman Gennaro sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.96, for a total transaction of $69,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,271.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,078 shares of company stock worth $20,163,616. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.