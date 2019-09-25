Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 272,476 Shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,679,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 272,476 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TriMas were worth $52,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in TriMas by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,035,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,996,000 after purchasing an additional 319,943 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in TriMas by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 804,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,318,000 after purchasing an additional 209,915 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TriMas by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TriMas by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,828,000 after buying an additional 75,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TriMas by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,225,000 after buying an additional 71,400 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

TRS stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,588. TriMas Corp has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average is $30.47.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $239.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TriMas Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $234,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

