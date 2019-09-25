Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,628,307 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 175,364 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $56,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,686,000 after acquiring an additional 528,022 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 304,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNV. Evercore ISI upgraded Synovus Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stephens upgraded Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.32.

Shares of SNV traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.02. The company had a trading volume of 805,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.49. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $487.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.13 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

In related news, VP Mark G. Holladay sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,523.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

