Voleon Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 17.9% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 203,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,888,000 after acquiring an additional 30,859 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 121.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 643,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,400,000 after acquiring an additional 353,468 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Celanese by 9.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 31.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.26. The company had a trading volume of 489,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,121. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.04. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $82.91 and a 12 month high of $127.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup set a $122.00 target price on Celanese and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Celanese from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.