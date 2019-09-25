Voleon Capital Management LP Invests $2.73 Million in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 13,099.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,107,000 after buying an additional 403,861 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Qorvo by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 50,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 926,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,703,000 after buying an additional 27,999 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $222,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,029.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $100,901.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,990.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,110 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $76.82. The company had a trading volume of 38,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,162. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.76. Qorvo Inc has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $78.98.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $775.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.98 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on QRVO. UBS Group raised their price target on Qorvo from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Benchmark began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qorvo from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.45.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

