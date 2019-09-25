Voleon Capital Management LP Invests $3.10 Million in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Msci in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Msci by 26.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 499,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,193,000 after purchasing an additional 105,428 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Msci during the first quarter worth about $29,018,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Msci by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Msci by 117.9% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. TheStreet upgraded Msci from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group cut Msci from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Msci in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.56.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.14. 277,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,702. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.73. Msci Inc has a 52-week low of $134.28 and a 52-week high of $247.57.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $385.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.81 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 599.92% and a net margin of 39.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.84%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

