Voleon Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 125.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,537,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,700 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 133.4% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,321,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,334 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 292.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,864,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,629,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 91.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,197,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,190 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average of $50.93. CBRE Group Inc has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $56.47.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 829,011 shares in the company, valued at $41,450,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,165,000 shares of company stock worth $170,394,000. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

