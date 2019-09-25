Voleon Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $487.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $600.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $600.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $523.95.

SHW traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $544.54. 465,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,512. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $355.28 and a 1 year high of $554.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $527.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.86. The firm has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.73 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

In other news, Director David F. Hodnik sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.57, for a total value of $261,306.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,569 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,903.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Sewell sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.52, for a total transaction of $2,323,985.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,134,153 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.