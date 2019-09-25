Voleon Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 113,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,000. Voleon Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Capri as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 3,957.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,948 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Capri by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 148,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 1,878.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 207,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 197,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol purchased 363,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $9,975,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Capri and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.23.

Capri stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.86. The company had a trading volume of 197,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average is $37.48. Capri Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.44.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Capri had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

