Voleon Capital Management LP Takes $3.46 Million Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 130,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 160.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 33.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $189,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,537.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rahul N. Merchant sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,232.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $737,990. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,302,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.00.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “inline” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.07.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

