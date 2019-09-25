Voleon Capital Management LP Takes Position in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 91,000 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FireEye by 214.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 10,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $139,877.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $83,939.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 411,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,934.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FEYE stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.53. 251,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,282. FireEye Inc has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $20.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 0.96.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information security company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.45 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FireEye Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 target price on shares of FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on shares of FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

