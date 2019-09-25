Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Receives €181.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €181.83 ($211.43).

Several research analysts recently commented on VOW3 shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nord/LB set a €175.00 ($203.49) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Pareto Securities set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €176.00 ($204.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

VOW3 traded up €0.68 ($0.79) during trading on Friday, hitting €153.88 ($178.93). The stock had a trading volume of 919,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion and a PE ratio of 6.30. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a 12 month high of €163.98 ($190.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €147.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of €148.59.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

