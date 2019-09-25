Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $5.34 Million in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,343,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.09.

MCO stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,808. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $222.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.58.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 266.42%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.06%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $5,639,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.89, for a total transaction of $1,596,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,705,039.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,957 shares of company stock valued at $9,516,105. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

