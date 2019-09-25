Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,230 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of W. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,308,000 after buying an additional 78,626 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,694,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Wayfair by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $175.00 price target on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.61.

W stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,602. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.93. Wayfair Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.60 and a fifty-two week high of $173.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.32.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Champlin Mulliken sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $282,818.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,301.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Andrew Kumin purchased 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.85 per share, with a total value of $2,306,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 195,228 shares in the company, valued at $21,445,795.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,561,460. 33.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

