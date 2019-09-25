Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $5.16 Million Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,711,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,541,000 after buying an additional 1,098,573 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,865,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,789,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,278,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,578,947,000 after buying an additional 414,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,093,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,070,000 after purchasing an additional 356,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.55. The stock had a trading volume of 17,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,553. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $155.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.25. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.81 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. GMP Securities restated an “average” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,489,312.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 445,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,120,695.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 5,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total transaction of $897,069.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,183 shares of company stock worth $13,064,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

