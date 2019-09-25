Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $6.36 Million Investment in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 205,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,361,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,039,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,484,000 after purchasing an additional 131,090 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 98,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.88. 113,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,084,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35. Ally Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $73,081.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,666 shares of company stock valued at $712,118 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

