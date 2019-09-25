Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 162,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,150,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 307,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,285,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,472,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 181,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 32,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.36. 148,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average of $43.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $52.66.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.14%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $1,909,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,195.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,012,139.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,083.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

