Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Acquires 124,121 Shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,121 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $124,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 25.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 19.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,827,000 after acquiring an additional 30,554 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,474,000 after acquiring an additional 37,503 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 81,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth about $240,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.47. The stock had a trading volume of 28,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,115. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. Ferrari NV has a 1 year low of $93.85 and a 1 year high of $170.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.43.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 23.42%. Analysts predict that Ferrari NV will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ferrari from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ferrari from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.04 target price on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.48.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

