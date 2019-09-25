Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Buys 2,109,821 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,219,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109,821 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Fastenal worth $137,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fastenal by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 887,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,049,000 after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 481,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. BidaskClub lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.64.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.09. 2,216,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,660,077. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average is $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 5,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $188,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,797. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $28,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,604 shares of company stock valued at $138,479 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

