Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Buys 235,921 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,348,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,921 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $76,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,610,000 after acquiring an additional 26,410 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 5.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 889,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,603,000 after acquiring an additional 49,721 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.7% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 464,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41,036 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 6,820.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 330,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 326,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 16.5% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,398,000 after acquiring an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TCMD. ValuEngine raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.30. 11,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,055. The company has a market cap of $929.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 5.04. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $76.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average of $53.24.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.60 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $110,312.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Nigon sold 5,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $263,952.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,092 shares of company stock worth $2,412,324. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

