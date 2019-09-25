Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $106.66 Million Holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,527 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 1.95% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $106,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,941,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,173,000 after acquiring an additional 578,765 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,576,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,449,000 after acquiring an additional 422,350 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 181.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 588,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,218,000 after acquiring an additional 379,511 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth about $20,209,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 615.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,029,000 after acquiring an additional 192,368 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $125,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Randal Coleman sold 65,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $7,308,787.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,025.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 794,810 shares of company stock worth $86,961,210. Company insiders own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SMG. Bank of America set a $96.00 target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.28. 339,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.64. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $114.63.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 62.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

