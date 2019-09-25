Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $115.31 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,337 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Costco Wholesale worth $115,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,527 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 41.0% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays set a $275.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.09.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $288.51. 1,191,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,680. The company has a market capitalization of $125.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $307.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 38.07%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

